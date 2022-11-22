Paul George's Updated Injury Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will be without one of their best players when they host the Utah Jazz in California.

Star forward Paul George has been ruled out for the night (hamstring).

Underdog NBA: "Paul George has now been diagnosed with a strained hamstring. Was previously dealing with a sore knee."

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN provided more information on George.

Via Youngmisuk: "Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George."

George played in 31 regular season games last season, but he has gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 season.

The seven-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

He's also averaging 1.6 steals per contest and shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

Coming into the night, the Clippers are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-4 in the nine games they have played at home and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are the first seed in the west with a 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-5 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City.