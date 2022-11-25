Skip to main content

Pistons And Suns Injury Reports

The Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.
On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Michigan. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time. 

The Suns will be without Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet. 

Meanwhile, the Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey.  

Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Cory Joseph are all listed as questionable. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, with an 11-6 record in their first 17 games. 

They are the first seed in the Western Conference.  

This will be the eighth straight game they have played without Paul, and they've gone 4-3 in the seven-game stretch without their All-Star point guard. 

On the road, the Suns have struggled with a 2-6 record in eight games away from Arizona (they are 9-1 at home). 

As for the Pistons, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they are coming off two impressive wins. 

First, they beat the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, and then they beat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

They enter the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-15 record in their first 20 games. 

At home, the Pistons are 3-5 in the eight games they have hosted in Michigan. 

Last season, the Suns lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Pistons have not been to the postseason since 2019. 

