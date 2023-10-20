Player Injured In Celtics-Hornets Game

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Boston Celtics in North Carolina for their final preseason game.

The Hornets lost by a score of 127-99, so they finished the preseason with a 1-3 record in four games.

During the game, Frank Ntilikina got injured, and he did not return for the remainder of the night.

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Frank Ntilikina left the game in the 4Q with a left knee hyperextension and will not return to the game."

Ntilikina is coming off a season where he averaged 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 47 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

He was initially the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league for the New York Knicks (and Mavs).

His career averages are 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 316 regular season games (he has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games).

As for the Hornets, they will play their first game of the 2023-24 season on October 25, when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.

Last year, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-55 record.

They have a talented roster (led by LaMelo Ball) but dealt with injuries and missed the NBA playoffs for the seventh straight season.