Rajon Rondo's Status For Cavs-Hawks Game

Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.  

The two-time NBA Champion has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Cavs are 42-34 in the 76 games that they have played this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Rondo has been out since March 12. 

