Rajon Rondo's Status For Mavericks-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without their veteran point guard.

Rajon Rodno has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-33 record in the 75 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball