RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

RJ Barrett is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

However, they will likely remain without one of their best players, as RJ Barrett is listed as doubtful.

Knicks: "Injury update for tomorrow’s game.

Doubtful:

RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger)"

The former Duke star has missed each of the last five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of the lineup.

He is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists (on 42.7% shooting from the field).

The Knicks enter the matchup with the Bucks as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

At home, the Knicks have a 10-10 record in the 20 games they have hosted in Manhattan.

They played the Bucks on November 30 (at home) and lost 109-103.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points and 13 rebounds, while Barrett had 26 points for the Knicks.

The Bucks come into the matchup as one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 25-14 record in 39 games.

They are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and only 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and on the road, the Bucks have gone 9-9 in 18 games away from Wisconsin.