Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Star Player On Celtics Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Robert Williams III is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in California.

The Boston Celtics are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center.  

For the game, they could be without one of their most important players as Robert Williams III is listed as questionable for the contest due to a knee injury. 

Defense will be important against a team like the Warriors that is led by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.  

Williams III averaged 2.2 blocks per game this season, so he is the team's best rim protector.   

The Warriors are coming off of beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference Finals (last Thursday evening). 

They will come into the night very well rested, because they have had nearly a week off. 

As for the Celtics, they beat the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference, but the series did end until Game 7 this past Sunday night in Florida. 

