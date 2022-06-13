Skip to main content
Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 5

Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 5

Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2.

Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2.

As of 1:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III still remains on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Boston Celtics' leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but so far he has yet to actually miss a game. 

The Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series. 

The winner of Game 5 will be one win away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship. 

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston on Thursday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18468651_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_18313745_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_16998897_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Nuggets-Thunder Trade Involving JaMychal Green

By Brett Siegel11 minutes ago
USATSI_12244644_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets And OKC Thunder Agree To Deal

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12719659_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Game 5 Injury Reports For Celtics And Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17462438_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Still Have Starter On The Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18467361_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player Still Remains On Warriors Injury Report For Game 5 On Monday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18512517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Current Injury Status For Monday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18514073_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Celtics at Warriors Game 5 on Monday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago