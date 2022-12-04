Rockets And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday night, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon, Trevor Hudgins, Jae'Sean Tate, Darius Days and TyTy Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Saturday."

The Rockets come into the game with a 6-16 record in 22 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 3-11 in the 14 games they have played on the road.

After years of being a contender, they have gone into rebuilding mode over the last few seasons.

2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green leads the team in scoring as he comes into the night averaging 21.7 points per contest.

As for the Warriors, they are 12-11 in their first 23 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They started out the season slow but have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

In addition, the defending NBA Champions have been unbelievable at home, with a 10-1 record in the 11 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.