Seth Curry's Status For Cavs-Nets Game
Seth Curry is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in game on Tuesday evening, and for the game their shooting guard Seth Curry is listed a probable.
The former Duke star is on the injury report with an ankle injury, but said that he will play in the game.
The Nets are the seventh seed in the east, while the Cavs are the eighth seed.
The winner heads to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will get one more chance.
