Seth Curry's Current Status For Cavs-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for Tuesday's play-in tournament game, and Seth Curry is still listed on the injury report.

He is listed as probable due to an ankle injury as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

However, the veteran guard said that he will play in the game, so it is very likely that the Nets will have their sharpshooter for the contest.

Whoever wins will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed, while the loser will get one more chance to get the eighth seed.

