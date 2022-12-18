Thunder Rule Two Key Starters Out For Saturday Night's Game Versus Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out for Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and while they are currently outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, they have proven to be a very competitive team.

A lot of this is because of the contributions they have received from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, two young, high-potential guards in their backcourt.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma City, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey will not be playing on Saturday night when the Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies, the second game for the Thunder in as many nights.

Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Daigneault ruled both of his young guards out.

On the team's injury report, the Thunder list Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as out with a lower back contusion and Josh Giddey out with a non-COVID related illness.

Playing on Friday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder fell 112-110, losing their fifth consecutive game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a game-high 35 points on Friday night, as Josh Giddey finished this game with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

Heading into Saturday night's game against Memphis, the Thunder find themselves with an 11-18 record.

Oklahoma City has played just two games with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season and they have split these two meetings, going 1-1.

The Memphis Grizzlies are heading into Saturday night's game against the Thunder following a massive 41-point victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have been one of the league's best teams this season, so the Thunder will have their hands full without their two best offensive weapons and playmakers.

The Thunder and Grizzlies are scheduled to play at 8:00 p.m. ET. on NBA League Pass.

