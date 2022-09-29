Skip to main content
BREAKING: Big Update On Lonzo Ball's Injury Timeline

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported an update on Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
Last season, Lonzo Ball played in 35 regular season games for the Chicago Bulls, leading them to a 22-13 record as their starting point guard.

However, his season was cut short due to injury, and the team was mediocre without him.

Recently, the Bulls announced that he would have surgery on his knee (on Wednesday). 

Now that he has had the surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Thursday. 

Charania: "Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. Both sides are expected to monitor the response over the next two weeks, and a return to play based upon Ball's rehab process."

This is a positive update from Charania because when Ball met with the media on Tuesday, some of what he said was a significant cause for concern.

Reporter: "What exactly happens when you try to play basketball, or have you tried to play basketball?"

Ball: "I can't run or jump."

Last season, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

He also admitted that the discomfort is not just on the basketball floor.

"It's every day, even going upstairs and stuff, it's still painful," Ball added.

The Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks (in five games), and they will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 19 against the Miami Heat in Florida. 

