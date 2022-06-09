BREAKING: Warriors Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

Skip to main content

Shocking Warriors' Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steph Curry likely won't need an MRI on the injury he sustained in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors appear to have gotten some great news on Thursday afternoon.      

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steph Curry likely won't need an MRI on the foot injury he sustained in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. 

Charania's tweet: "There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice"

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Boston Celtics after they won Wednesday’s game by as core of 116-100. 

Game 4 will be on Friday evening back at the TD Garden in Boston. 

Curry had 31 points and played 37 minutes in Game 3.   

