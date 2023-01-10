Steph Curry's Current Status For Suns-Warriors Game

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry, who was in the middle of an outstanding season, injured his shoulder on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers and has missed the last 11 games.

However, the two-time MVP is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game (updated as of 9:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

Through 26 games, Curry has averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

Getting the former seventh-overall back in the starting lineup would be massive for the Warriors, who have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

After getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season, they are playing much better over the last few weeks.

The Warriors enter the night with a 20-20 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

So far this season, Curry has already scored 40+ points three times (including a 50-point performance against the Suns in November).

The Warriors have been outstanding on their home floor, with a 17-4 record in the 21 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Suns (20-21) come into the game in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and they are 1-9 in their last ten games (6-14 on the road in 20 games away from Arizona).

That said, they are still tied for the eighth seed in the west and beat the Warriors 130-119 in November (at home).