Steph Curry is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

UPDATE: Steph Curry will play in Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report listed as questionable.

The two-time MVP is in the middle of another phenomenal season.

He is currently averaging 29.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 25 games (on 49.7% shooting from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range).

The Warriors got crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening (128-111).

Curry played 27 minutes and had 20 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

They are currently 14-14 in 28 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

While the Warriors are 12-2 at home, they have been abysmal on the road (2-12 in 14 games away from the Chase Center).

The defending NBA Champions have not had a great start to the season, but their one consistent has been the play of Curry.

If he continues to put up these numbers, he could be in discussions for the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

As for the Pacers, they are also 14-14, but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been solid, with an 8-6 record in 14 games hosted in Indianapolis.

Right now, the Pacers are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.