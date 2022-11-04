Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out for the contest due to an elbow injury (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (elbow) listed out Friday."

The Warriors have struggled to start the season, but Curry has been sensational.

He is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the three-point range.

As for the team, they have been a mess as of late.

Currently, they are 3-6 in their first nine games of the season and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The four straight losses have come against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

Three out of those four teams did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Hornets were playing without their best player (All-Star LaMelo Ball).

That being said, there are still 73 more games to play, and the Warriors are fresh off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

They will likely figure it out and end up as a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the night with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

They lost their last game on the road against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Wednesday evening.