Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 2

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 on Monday evening in San Francisco, California.

Last game, Steph Curry made his return to action for the first time in a month after being sidelined with a foot injury on March 16.

NBA's official injury report

He is not on the injury report for Game 2, but the question will be if he will remain coming off of the bench, or be back in the starting lineup for the contest.

Jordan Poole went off for 30 points in his first ever playoff game, so there is a case to be made that they should right the hot hand.

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series entering the game.

