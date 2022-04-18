Skip to main content

Steph Curry's Current Status For Game 2

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 on Monday evening in San Francisco, California. 

Last game, Steph Curry made his return to action for the first time in a month after being sidelined with a foot injury on March 16. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

He is not on the injury report for Game 2, but the question will be if he will remain coming off of the bench, or be back in the starting lineup for the contest. 

Jordan Poole went off for 30 points in his first ever playoff game, so there is a case to be made that they should right the hot hand. 

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series entering the game. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16251922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 2 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 2 Injury Reports For Warriors And Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 2 Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17416969_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18103182_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18102477_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18100186_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Reveals Finalists For This Year's Awards

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago