Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Shoulder Injury

Steph Curry has gotten off to a phenomenal start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range).

Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors superstar injured his shoulder in Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday, the Warriors released an update on his injury, revealing that the diagnosis was a "left shoulder subluxation."

On Friday, the two-time MVP met with the media to discuss his shoulder (Anthony Slater of The Athletic posted clips).

"From what I know about shoulder injuries and situations like that, anytime you can avoid anything surgery or anything like that, that's great news," Curry said.

The Warriors are currently 14-15 in their first 29 games, and on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"One thing I do know is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little bit more unstable; there's nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery," Curry said. "Just trying to manage it as much as possible whenever I do come back the rest of the year."

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth title in the previous eight seasons and Curry won his first career NBA Finals MVP.

However, the Warriors are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference, so losing their best player comes at a bad time.

Slater also asked Curry about the potential for surgery this offseason.

Slater: "Is this something that maybe beyond the season you might think about surgery?"

Curry: "Not right now. It'll let me know if it's necessary or not."

The Warriors will play their 30th game of the season on Friday night when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.