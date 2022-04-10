Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and for the game they will remain without their best player Steph Curry.

Curry has been out since March 16 after injuring his foot in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

On April 1, the Warriors announced that Curry would be out for the remainder of the regular season, and they will give another update on the two-time league MVP on April 11.

The Warriors are 52-29, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

This will be their first time making the NBA Playoffs in two seasons.

