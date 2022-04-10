Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Steph Curry remains ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and for the game they will remain without their best player Steph Curry.
Curry has been out since March 16 after injuring his foot in a loss to the Boston Celtics.
On April 1, the Warriors announced that Curry would be out for the remainder of the regular season, and they will give another update on the two-time league MVP on April 11.
The Warriors are 52-29, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
This will be their first time making the NBA Playoffs in two seasons.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.