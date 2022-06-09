Steph Curry Speaks About Foot Injury On Thursday Before Game 4

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden, and in Game 3 of the series on Wednesday evening, Steph Curry injured his foot.

The All-Star guard spoke to the media on Thursday about the injury.

"Obviously at this point in the series, if you're good enough to play, play," Curry said.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so the Warriors will desperately need their best player in Game 4.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center, so they can either return home tied up at 2-2, or fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole.

