Skip to main content

Steph Curry Speaks About Foot Injury On Thursday Before Game 4

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden, and in Game 3 of the series on Wednesday evening, Steph Curry injured his foot.  

The All-Star guard spoke to the media on Thursday about the injury. 

"Obviously at this point in the series, if you're good enough to play, play," Curry said. 

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so the Warriors will desperately need their best player in Game 4.   

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center, so they can either return home tied up at 2-2, or fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18466245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Speaks About Foot Injury On Thursday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18499623_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green Takes Blame For Warriors' Game 3 Loss

By Brett Siegel11 minutes ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 On Friday

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Meets With Media After Game 3

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

The Funniest Video Of The 2022 NBA Season

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18499595_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 3 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel40 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17554928_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18500276_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Could Steph Curry Miss Game 4?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago