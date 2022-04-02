Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Injury Update On Steph Curry

Steph Curry has been out due to a foot injury since March 16 when he left the game against the Boston Celtics, and on Friday, the Golden State Warriors provided an update on the three-time NBA Champion.

The update announced that Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, and he will be re-evaluated on April 11.

After the update was released, head coach Steve Kerr met with reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

