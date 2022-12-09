Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Duane Washington Jr. and Cameron Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Herbert Jones, E.J. Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr., Dereon Seabron and Brandon Ingram.

Jose Alvarado has been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, which was a very entertaining series (the Suns won in six games).

Coming into the night, the Suns are 16-9 in their first 25 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Suns are 4-6, and they are a half-game behind the Pelicans for the first seed.

After beating the Pelicans in the first round, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Right now, the Pelicans have the best record in the west (16-8 in 24 games).

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, the Pelicans have been very hard to beat, going 10-3 in the 13 games they have hosted in Louisiana.

If they can stay healthy, there is an excellent chance for them to finish the season with a top-four seed.