Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 3

The Boston Celtics have announced that center Robert Williams III will be questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.

Robert Williams III will be listed as questionable, according to a tweet from the Celtics on Tuesday.

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE"

Williams III was questionable for last game, but he played 14 minutes and was in the starting lineup.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1.

In Game 1, the Celtics beat the Warriors by 24-points in the fourth quarter to seal their win, while the Warriros blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 in Game 2.

