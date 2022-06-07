BREAKING: Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 3
The Boston Celtics have announced that center Robert Williams III will be questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriros for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and for the game they could be without their starting center.
Robert Williams III will be listed as questionable, according to a tweet from the Celtics on Tuesday.
Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE"
Williams III was questionable for last game, but he played 14 minutes and was in the starting lineup.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1.
In Game 1, the Celtics beat the Warriors by 24-points in the fourth quarter to seal their win, while the Warriros blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 in Game 2.
