BREAKING: Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.
Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"
Robert Williams III, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, will play in the game.
He has been on the injury report for all six games of the series, but yet to actually miss a game so far.
A win for the Celtics on the evening will force a Game 7, while a win for the Warriors ends the 2022 NBA season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.