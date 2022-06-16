Skip to main content

BREAKING: Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden, and for the game they have finalized their injury report. 

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE" 

Robert Williams III, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, will play in the game.  

He has been on the injury report for all six games of the series, but yet to actually miss a game so far. 

A win for the Celtics on the evening will force a Game 7, while a win for the Warriors ends the 2022 NBA season. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Who's On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 6?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17595270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Latest Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17691365_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For 76ers Forward Tobias Harris

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Boston Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 6 On Thursday Against Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17955531_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Rockets-Mavericks Trade Involving Christian Wood

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17692562_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Star NBA Player Has Been Traded

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago