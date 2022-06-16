BREAKING: Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"

Robert Williams III, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, will play in the game.

He has been on the injury report for all six games of the series, but yet to actually miss a game so far.

A win for the Celtics on the evening will force a Game 7, while a win for the Warriors ends the 2022 NBA season.

