Boston Celtics Could Be Without A Starter For Game 5

What? Celtics Could Be Without A Starter For Game 5
The Boston Celtics have listed Robert Williams III has questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
The Boston Celtics are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center.
However, they could he without starting center Robert Williams III for the game.
The team's leading shot blocker is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has yet to miss a game.
The Celtics lost Game 4 of the series by a score of 107-97, and the two teams are now tied up at 2-2.
Both teams are 1-1 at home so far.
