Nets And Celtics Game 1 Injury Report
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 1 on Sunday.
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury report (as of 8:30 Eastern Time).
The Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and made their way to the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament (beating the Cleveland Cavaliers).
Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed in the east.
The two teams played in the first-round last season, and the Nets won the series in five games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.