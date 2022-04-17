Nets And Celtics Game 1 Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 1 on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury report (as of 8:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and made their way to the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament (beating the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed in the east.

The two teams played in the first-round last season, and the Nets won the series in five games.



