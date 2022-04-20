Nets And Celtics Game 2 Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 2.
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are once again facing off in Massachusetts for Game 2 on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The Celtics won the first game in thrilling fashion when Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer beater to give Boston a 115-114 win.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are the seventh seed.
