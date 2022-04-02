Nets Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday evening, and for the game they have released their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nets enter the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

