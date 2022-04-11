Skip to main content
RELEASED: Nets Injury Report Against The Cavs

RELEASED: Nets Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets have released their injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets have released their injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

Their injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Ben Simmons and Joe Harris have been ruled out, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is listed as probable. 

The winner of the contest instantly heads to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser gets one more chance to win a game. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17924326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17507815_168388303_lowres
News

What's Next for the Houston Rockets Entering the Offseason?

By Brett Siegel11 minutes ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
News

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

D'Angelo Russell's Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Nuggets Player Gets Threatened By A Lakers Player

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18017360_168388303_lowres
News

JUST IN: Interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry Will Not Return To Sacramento Kings

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Obi Toppin Tweeted After Dropping 42 Points

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago