Nets Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

Their injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Ben Simmons and Joe Harris have been ruled out, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is listed as probable.

The winner of the contest instantly heads to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser gets one more chance to win a game.

