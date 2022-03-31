Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening in Michigan, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Pistons against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everybody for the Pistons has already been ruled out for the contest except for Cory Joseph, who is listed as questionable.
The Pistons come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-56 record in 76 games.
