Skip to main content
Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening in Michigan, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Pistons against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Everybody for the Pistons has already been ruled out for the contest except for Cory Joseph, who is listed as questionable. 

The Pistons come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-56 record in 76 games. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17645787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17516310_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Finalized Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17984154_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17910350_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago