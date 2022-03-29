Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

The Detroit Pistons are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Pistons come into the contest as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-55 record in the 75 games that they have played in this season.

