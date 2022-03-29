Skip to main content
Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Detroit Pistons have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Detroit Pistons are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Pistons come into the contest as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-55 record in the 75 games that they have played in this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17806116_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_17931902_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_16255959_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17932964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17983529_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Viral Clip Of Steve Kerr Getting Ejecting And Going On A Tirade At Referees

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17269709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17984107_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Andre Iguodala Said After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17960607_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_8969779_168388303_lowres
News

The Utah Jazz Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Bucks Star

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago