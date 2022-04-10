Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Detroit Pistons are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Pennsylvania, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pistons against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.



The Pistons come into the game with a 23-58record, and since they will not qualify for the postseason, this is their last game of the year.

