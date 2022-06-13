Skip to main content
Latest Game 5 Injury Reports For Celtics And Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California.  

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

Robert Williams III, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are remain listed as questionable for the contest. 

Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out. 

The series is currently 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Boston. 

Steph Curry had 43 points, and the Warriors won the game by a score of 107-97.

The winner of Game 5 will be just one win away from winning the NBA Championship.  

Game 6 will be on Thursday back in Boston. 

