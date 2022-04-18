Game 2 Injury Reports For Warriors And Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports for Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off on Monday evening in San Francisco for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors won Game 1 on Saturday evening to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

