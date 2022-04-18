Skip to main content

Game 2 Injury Reports For Warriors And Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports for Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off on Monday evening in San Francisco for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.   

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors won Game 1 on Saturday evening to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

They are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 2 Injury Reports For Warriors And Nuggets

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 2 Injury Reports For Jazz And Mavs

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17416969_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18103182_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18102477_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18100186_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Reveals Finalists For This Year's Awards

By Brett Siegel9 hours ago
USATSI_16386312_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Just Passed Karl Malone On An All-Time List

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The Boston Fans After Game 1

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago