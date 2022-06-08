NBA Playoffs: Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 3
Gary Payton II is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics and Warriors are tied up at 1-1 in the series.
The Golden State Warriors could be without one of their best role players for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.
Gary Payton II is listed as questionable for the contest due to an elbow injury.
The Warriors and Celtics are tied up at 1-1 after the first two games of the series were played at the Chase Center in California.
This is the first time that a Finals game will be played in Boston since the 2010 season when they had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.
As for the Warriors, they are in the Finals for the sixth time in just eight seasons, and they have also won three titles during that time span.
