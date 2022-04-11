Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out for the contest.

The Warriors enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 52-29 record in 81 games.

They are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball