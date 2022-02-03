Skip to main content
Here's The Injury Update On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green

Here's The Injury Update On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have announced an injury update on Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors have announced an injury update on Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors have been without Draymond Green for the last 13 games, because of a lower back/disc injury, and on Tuesday the team gave an update on the three-time NBA Champion.   

The update from the team on Green can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR. 

Green was recently examined, according to the release. 

"The examination indicated that Green is making steps in a positive direction and the injury is improving," the statement said. "He will be re-evaluated again prior to the All-Star break."    

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-13 record in the 52 games that they have played so far.      

They are on a seven-game winning streak, and are 8-2 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Injury Update

just now
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

55 seconds ago
USATSI_9603001_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Photo Of Spike Lee And Colin Kaepernick At The Grizzlies-Knicks Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17595798_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Julius Randle And Desmond Bane Get Into A Scuffle During A Timeout

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17082314_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Jazz Starting Lineups

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17587359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Kings Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17133975_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Kings Starting Lineups

1 hour ago
USATSI_15472774_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Nets-Kings Game

1 hour ago