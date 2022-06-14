BREAKING: Warriors Finalized Injury Report For Game 5
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. They are currently tied up at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics heading into the contest.
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, they have finalized their injury report.
Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both available for the game, while James Wiseman has been ruled out.
The Warriors tied up the series at 2-2 when they beat the Celtics by a score of 107-97 on Friday night.
Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series, and whoever wins Monday's game will have a 3-2 lead.
Therefore, the NBA Finals could end on Thursday night in Game 6 at the TD Garden in Boston.
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.
