Rockets Final Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.
The final injury report for the Rockets against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Rockets are 20-61, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
Sunday is their final game of the 2021-22 season.
