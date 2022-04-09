Skip to main content
Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon, and for the contest the Pacers have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Pacers enter the afternoon as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-55 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They have been eliminated from playoff contention.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16916108_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18047612_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Huge Block On Darius Garland

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18027005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zach LaVine's Message To Bulls Fans Before Game Against Hornets

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18046946_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago