Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon, and for the contest the Pacers have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Pacers enter the afternoon as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-55 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Related stories on NBA basketball