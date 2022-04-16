Skip to main content

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will play on Saturday afternoon in Tennessee.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, and for the contest both teams have announced their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report

The only player who's status is in question for the game is Taurean Prince, who is listed as questionable due to a right knee injury.  

The Timberwolves come into the game after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the west. 

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Injury Reports

