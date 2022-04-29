Skip to main content

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening at Target Center.  

The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win in the game will advance them to the second-round of the playoffs.  

It's a must-win game for the Timberwolves, as their season is on the line.  

For the contest, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report 

The biggest loss for them is that star center Steven Adams has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.  

That makes their task of containing All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns gets a lot harder. 

The Grizzlies came into the series as heavy favorites after finishing the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference.  

However, the betting markets did not take into account just how good the Timberwolves are regardless of their seed. 

This series has the potential to be the only matchup that goes to a Game 7 in the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The Timberwolves are led by Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. 

