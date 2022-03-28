Skip to main content
Heat And Kings Finalized Injury Reports

Heat And Kings Finalized Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings have announced their final injury reports for Monday's game.

The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings have announced their final injury reports for Monday's game.

The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings are facing off in Florida on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their finalized injury reports. 

The injury reports for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Tyler Herro, Gave Vincent and P.J. Tucker, who were all questionable, will all be available for the contest. 

The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference, while the Heat are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15507274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Kings Finalized Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17926740_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17950592_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report And Available Players For Game Against Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17960833_168388303_lowres
News

Magic And Cavs' Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17699573_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Official Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago