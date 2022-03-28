Heat And Kings Finalized Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings are facing off in Florida on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their finalized injury reports.

The injury reports for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Tyler Herro, Gave Vincent and P.J. Tucker, who were all questionable, will all be available for the contest.

The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference, while the Heat are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

