Skip to main content
Bucks And Pistons Final Injury Reports

Bucks And Pistons Final Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons have announced their finalized injury reports for Friday's contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons have announced their finalized injury reports for Friday's contest.

 The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Michigan on Friday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their finalized injury reports.   

The final injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-30 record, while the Pistons have already been eliminated from playoff contention. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Pistons Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Wizards Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17987332_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17258255_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17657126_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Rockets at Raptors on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17988038_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How To Watch Cavaliers at Nets on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago