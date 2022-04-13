Timberwolves Final Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their final injury report for Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves began the day with zero players on their injury report, but then veteran forward Taurean Prince was downgraded to questionable for the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
He has now been ruled out due to a knee injury, so Prince will be their only player on the injury report for the night.
The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and face off with the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.