Timberwolves Final Injury Report Against The Grizzlies For Game 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their injury report for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of their first-round series, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.
The Timberwolves have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed.
