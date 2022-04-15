Skip to main content
Pelicans And Clippers Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report. 

Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out except for Clippers guard Luke Kennard, who is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. 

The winner of the game will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the loser will head home for the off-season. 

