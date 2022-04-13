Pelicans And Spurs Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's contest.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening in Louisiana, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The winner of the contest will head to California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the loser of the contest heads home for the off-season.
