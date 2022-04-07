Magic's Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Orlando Magic are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Magic come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-59 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

